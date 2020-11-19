Florida Man Steals Utility Pole, Doesn’t Look Obvious At All

Photo : Florida Highway Patrol

It’s 2020 and times are tough. Sometimes you have to get a bit creative to make a little cash. Like for instance, taking trashed metal to a scrapyard for some extra dough. But this Florida man and his Toyota Camry? He’s taking an entire utility pole from the side of an interstate highway.

A 71 year old man is being held on $2,000 bond after strapping a fallen light pole from interstate I-4 onto his Toyota Camry, The Miami Herald reports. Looking at the pictures, he’s got it on there nice and tight using what appear to be...phone cords?

Photo : Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol was called after a motorist witnessed Douglas Allen Hatley loading the light pole onto the roof of his Toyota Camry on the side of interstate I-4. When stopped, Hatley told the Florida Highway Patrol he found the pole on the side of the highway and planned to sell it for scrap. He is being charged with Grand Theft.



Frankly, I’m impressed. The Camry’s roof appears to have taken the pole without any problems and the guy is cleaning the interstate of debris. Though, he probably should use a little orange flag next time.

