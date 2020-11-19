Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Crime

Florida Man Steals Utility Pole, Doesn’t Look Obvious At All

smart
Mercedes Streeter
Filed to:Car Crime
Car CrimeFlorida Man
3
Save
undefined
Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

It’s 2020 and times are tough. Sometimes you have to get a bit creative to make a little cash. Like for instance, taking trashed metal to a scrapyard for some extra dough. But this Florida man and his Toyota Camry? He’s taking an entire utility pole from the side of an interstate highway.

Advertisement

A 71 year old man is being held on $2,000 bond after strapping a fallen light pole from interstate I-4 onto his Toyota Camry, The Miami Herald reports. Looking at the pictures, he’s got it on there nice and tight using what appear to be...phone cords?

Illustration for article titled Florida Man Steals Utility Pole, Doesn’t Look Obvious At All
Photo: Florida Highway Patrol
Advertisement

The Florida Highway Patrol was called after a motorist witnessed Douglas Allen Hatley loading the light pole onto the roof of his Toyota Camry on the side of interstate I-4. When stopped, Hatley told the Florida Highway Patrol he found the pole on the side of the highway and planned to sell it for scrap. He is being charged with Grand Theft.

Frankly, I’m impressed. The Camry’s roof appears to have taken the pole without any problems and the guy is cleaning the interstate of debris. Though, he probably should use a little orange flag next time.

G/O Media may get a commission
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Use the promo code VVF2B9UZ

H/T - Sheryl Ring

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Loves all types of vehicles!! Smart Fortwo (05, 08, 12, 16), International 3800, Volkswagen W8, Jetta TDI, Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $19,995, Could This 1994 TVR Chimaera 430 Be A Monster Of A Deal?

This Is Why You're Not Supposed To Let Moose Lick Your Car

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

Mazda Ranked Consumer Reports' Most Reliable Brand, Tesla Is Not Quite Last

DISCUSSION

slak96u
slak

So if the Miami Herald is reporting on this, there is a chance this guy made it all the way down to Miami from Orlando, where IT is located. It's about 3 hours and 250 miles to the north side of Miami from Central Florida.