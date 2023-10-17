Florida Man Goes Full Send, Launches Dodge Challenger Into Canal

You would think there would be no need to say something like this, but if you are driving your car on the road, it’s generally a good idea to not drive off said road. That’s because, if you do leave the road, there is a good chance a lot of very expensive things will happen to your car. Also, you should probably be paying attention while driving so you don’t accidentally do something dangerous. And yet, once again, it needs to be said because another Florida man didn’t listen the last time someone pointed it out to him.

NBC 2 News reports that the driver of a Dodge Challenger in Cape Coral, Florida appeared to be speeding when he left the road, drove through someone’s yard, hit a bump, and launched his car into a canal. It looks like all the airbags deployed, making it difficult for the driver to escape. Fortunately for him, the car didn’t sink immediately, which is something we were definitely worried about considering he was in a Dodge and not a Porsche.

In fact, it served briefly as a boat, giving the driver time to escape to safety with little time to spare. The Challenger did eventually succumb to the depths, as all cars do, but don’t worry. In a couple of months, it’ll probably be up for sale on some sketchy buy-here-pay-here lot ready for its next adventure. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but with a child standing nearby, it could have easily ended a lot worse.

“He was standing right on the edge of the canal and I can only imagine how he’s feeling,” neighbor Lorraine Holder told NBC 2 News. “I was just nervous, I was scared because after seeing the car go completely airborne, I was like okay now this is something serious.”

Now that we know no one was seriously injured, we would also like to thank Holder for placing her security camera in the perfect place to catch the crash. She caught the whole thing on tape, which you can watch below. Also, if you happen to be visiting Florida anytime soon, be careful. There are some crazy Florida drivers out there.

