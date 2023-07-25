Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Involved In Campaign Trail Car Crash

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has had a long few months. You may not have heard, but he’s running for President of the United States — and it’s not exactly going swimmingly. The Floridian has consistently trailed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the polls, despite reboot after reboot of his campaign, and the numbers haven’t exactly been trending upwards. But night is always darkest before the dawn, and perhaps just when things are at their grimmest for DeSantis — oh, no, they haven’t gotten better. He’s been in a car crash, actually.

The DeSantis campaign, according to AP News, stated that the governor was involved in an accident Tuesday en route to a campaign event in Tennessee. Beyond that, little is known — the time, location, and circumstances of the crash are still a mystery. DeSantis himself has made no comments about the crash, whether on social media or in the press, though it appears the incident will not affect his future campaign stops. From AP:

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign did not answer questions about who was driving the governor or reveal details about the accident. DeSantis was continuing on to his event, spokesman Andrew Romeo said. A spokesman for the Florida governor’s office deferred questions about the accident to the campaign.﻿



DeSantis has come under fire recently for a number of bills surrounding Florida’s education system. Most recently, that’s meant new guidance that mandates teaching the upsides of slavery, but past bills have also included sweeping bans on classroom books and the forced outing of queer youth to their parents. Yet it seems that, despite the governor’s focus on education, e ither his staff or his constituents could use a little more Driver’s Ed.