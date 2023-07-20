Florida Gated Community Will Stop At Nothing To Stop Tommy's Car Wash

With the war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East, a string of record-breaking hot days, Canadian wildfires, unchecked profit-driven inflation and the mainstream media’s continued refusal to post Hunter Biden’s hog on main, you’d think Fort Myers, Florida residents would have plenty of things to worry about. But you would be wrong. They also want you to know that they’re very upset about a car wash.

WINK News reports that the Jonathan’s Bay gated community in Fort Myers, Florida is ready to go to war to stop a Tommy’s Express Car Wash from going in near the neighborhood. Why it was initially approved, no one knows. But clearly, whoever decided that you could put a car wash near a gated community wants children to die.

“I’m worried about the kids going to the bus stop. They’re gonna be walking down this road with these big trucks you saw going by, and people flying in and out to go to the car wash,” Barb Vickers, a resident in the Jonathan’s Bay gated community, told WINK News.

Another neighbor, Terry Rehnborg, said he was concerned about noise. “There are decibel ratings and ordinances that we have here that limit the amount of noise you can make and how far away that noise can be,” he told WINK News, “and I think it’s somewhere between 60 to 80 decibels.”

And he has a point. When a WINK News reporter visited a different Tommy’s Express Car Wash, they found that the sound of the vacuums could reach 70 db. That’s loud enough that Jonathan’s Bay residents might possibly maybe be able to hear them from their houses if they listen hard enough. That could be devastating to the gated community.

The most frustrating thing about this whole situation is that local leaders refuse to stop the car wash from going in simply because Tommy’s has followed all the rules and regulations and isn’t actually breaking any laws. Yet. “The response mostly from the county officials is, ‘If they follow all the codes in the zoning rules, there’s nothing we can do about it,’” resident Jo Fettin told Wink News.

Ridiculous! You can’t just make permitting decisions based on zoning rules. You also have to consider vibes, and Tommy’s vibes are off. If this is allowed, can you imagine what will happen next? They might even allow a Whataburger to go in down the street. Can you imagine the traffic? And the noise? The children may never recover.