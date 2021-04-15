Florida Driver Channels Them Duke Boys And Jumps SUV Over Opening Drawbridge

Screenshot : YouTube

A driver of a 2008-ish Hyundai Santa Fe must have been in a whole mess o’ trouble, because they pulled a shockingly Hazzard-county type of move when, Wednesday, in Daytona Beach, Florida, they broke right through a traffic warning arm and proceeded to jump across the gap of an opening drawbridge. Aside from humankind’s innate desire to do badass shit, it is so far unclear why the hell the Hyundai driver did this.

Advertisement

Thankfully, this was all caught on security cameras:

Granted, the jump wasn’t quite of cinematic scale, but that Santa Fe does manage to catch a bit of air and is definitely jumping the gap in a drawbridge, a move pretty gleefully free of any rationality or reason.

Traffic arms at the entry and exit of the bridge were broken off, and there was said to be some damage to the Hyundai’s windshield after breaking through the arm at the exit of the drawbridge.

According to WESH 2 News, police believe they have identified the driver, though no name has been released at this time.

What would make someone want to do this, I wonder? Just a powerful, fuck it, I’ve always wanted to try it urge? Maybe they really, really had to pee? A grim and steadfast refusal to let some stupid bridge tell you what to do? Just being from Florida?

All or none of these could be true. And despite my levity, I guess I should remind everyone that this is a really bad idea and please don’t try it.

Advertisement

No matter how tempting it may be.