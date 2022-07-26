1958 Maserati 450S

This Maserati far and away holds the record for ‘ Most Expensive Car I Have Ever Sat In.’ While checking the background on these five cars to put together this slideshow, I discovered the estimated value on this car is between nine and eleven million dollars. My last car cost $8500. It was also a red convertible. What I’m saying is, how much more are you really getting for your money here?