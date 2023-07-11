This Display Engine Is The Closest You'll Get To Owning A First-Gen Ford GT

The first- generation Ford GT was a wonderful surprise from Ford. It was the pinnacle of Ford’s engineering excellence and made as a part of the company’s 100 year celebration. While just over 4,000 were built, many enthusiasts will probably never get their chance to own one, let alone get behind the wheel of one. If you’re fine with owning a piece of one, though , an au ction on Bring a Trailer could help you out: someone is selling a Ford GT engine in all its supercharged glory.

The listing currently has no reserve and as of this writing sits at $20,000. Whoever wins the auction will receive a full Ford GT engine that t he seller says was never used or installed in a vehicle. While it still has parts like its supercharger, alternator and flywheel, its spark plugs have been removed, fogging oil has been sprayed into each cylinder and it has been manually turned over at different intervals to make sure other internal moving parts stay lubricated.



To remind you that this thing is just a display engine, it comes with a rolling plexiglass display case and a placard that shows the engine’s specs. Honestly though someone should buy this and get it running.



While it would be cool to have a Ford GT engine on display, this thing is an actual production engine. It even has a signed stamp from the plant. And remember, this 5.4 liter supercharged V8 made 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque straight from the factory. It would be a waste to not get this thing ready to run and drop it into something interesting to drive. So someone buy it. You probably won’t have another chance to get anything associated with the Ford GT this cheap again.

