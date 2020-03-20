Fight Boredom With These Coloring Sketches From Ian Callum

Illustration: Callum Designs. Coloring: Jason Torchinsky

Social distancing and self-quarantining can drive us all a bit stir-crazy, which is why I’m seeing many people turning to pastimes such as cooking and creating art to keep themselves busy. Do you have a burning desire to create art but also aren’t particularly artistically inclined? Have no fear. Car designer Ian Callum and his company have got you covered.

Callum and his automotive design startup, Callum, recently published three black-and-white coloring sketches of the Vanquish 25, the company’s newest car. You can download and color them to your heart’s content.

Advertisement

And, according to Motoring Research, there’s a prize in it as well. It reports, “Callum is encouraging people to share their efforts on social media, with prizes to be won for the best efforts. Just be sure to tag your work #ColourWithCallum.”

Look, you don’t need to be a kid to enjoy coloring. If I had any crayons, markers, or colored pencils in my apartment, I’d be coloring right at this moment. But I don’t. I just have way too many black pens because apparently that’s the kind of person I am.

You can view the three sketches below or download them here.

Illustration : Callum Designs

Advertisement

Illustration : Callum Designs

Illustration : Callum Designs

Advertisement

Until very recently, Callum worked as the Director of Design at Jaguar. There, he oversaw beauties such as the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and F-Type. He also had a hand in designing the Aston Martin DB7 and Vanquish. After his departure from the company, he’s been Director of Design at Callum since July 2019.

If you do decide to do some coloring on your own, drop them in the comments below. I’d love to see.

Advertisement

via Road & Track