Usually, when people talk about a “one in however many hundred thousand” chance of something happening, it’s about something beneficial, like winning the lottery or emerging from a horrific crash unscathed. Not this time, though. This time, our lucky winner isn’t getting money or a miraculous second chance at life. They’re getting a recall on their Ram truck.

Congratulations, bud. Go buy yourself a lotto ticket, maybe. You’re on a roll.

Fiat Chrysler submitted a recall to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in late July for the 2019 Ram 1500, with only one digit in the “population” category: one truck. That low of a number is rare, especially for mass-production vehicles, but it does happen.

The recall is for a potentially faulty instrument cluster, which could become inoperable and fail to illuminate proper driver warnings. That violates one of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which lay out basic safety requirements for having a car for sale in the United States.

FCA found out the Ram was affected by seeing the problem in other car models, recall documents said, and discovered that one 1500 in the U.S. also had it. That truck will get its instrument cluster replaced with one that has updated software after the recall notification goes out on Sept. 13, and FCA said it’ll reimburse the owner for any repair costs so long as they have proof of payment.

Imagine, though, being one in (likely, based on Ram pickup sales) hundreds of thousands of people—how special it would feel. Out of all of the Ram trucks out there, you got the broken one. You can sure pick ‘em well.

We humans don’t make luck. We’re either born with it, or we’re not.