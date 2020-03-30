Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.

Fiat Chrysler Coronavirus Pay Cuts: 50 Percent For CEO, 100 Percent For Board, 20 Percent Deferment For Most Salaried Employees

David Tracy
Filed to:fiat chrysler
fiat chryslerFCAcoronaviruscovid-19
24
Save
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

In an effort to prevent layoffs during a time when FCA’s plants are shut down and car demand is weak due to the coronavirus, CEO Mike Manley has sent an email to employees outlining salary cuts. Most salaried employees will see a 20 percent deferment, Manley himself will take a 50 percent cut, and the Board of Directors will take no compensation for the rest of 2020.

After thanking employees for their support, pointing out that FCA has been working to create a safe workspace for employees, and mourning the loss and health struggles of workers within the company, Manley gets to the pay cuts set to start on April 1. I‘ve put the important bits in bold:

Protecting the financial health of the company is everyone’s responsibility and naturally starts with myself and the leadership of FCA. So, to help achieve this and to avoid the layoff of any permanent employees for the coming quarter, starting April 1 for the next three months I will take a 50% cut in my salary and the Group Executive Council (GEC) will all take a 30% cut. We will also ask most global salaried employees not impacted by local downtime plans to take a temporary 20% salary deferment as part of this shared sacrifice. The process will vary by country and agreements may be required. Further, our Chairman John Elkann and our Board of Directors have unanimously agreed to forgo their remaining 2020 compensation.﻿

Advertisement

This comes after General Motors announced a 20 percent pay deferment for its employees and after FCA laid off roughly 2,000 contract employees.

Here’s a look at the full letter from Manley.

Illustration for article titled Fiat Chrysler Coronavirus Pay Cuts: 50 Percent For CEO, 100 Percent For Board, 20 Percent Deferment For Most Salaried Employees
David Tracy

Sr. Technical Editor, Jalopnik. Always interested in hearing from auto engineers—email me. Cars: Willys CJ-2A ('48), Jeep J10 ('85), Jeep Cherokee ('79, '91, '92, '00), Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd ('94).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Here's Why Cruise Ship Companies Aren't Included In The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

The Massive Soviet Sub That Inspired 'Hunt For Red October'

General Motors Aims To Start Churning Out Ventilators By Mid-April

At $16,800, Does This 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 R-spec Coupé Have The Invisible Touch?