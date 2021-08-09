The 1957-61 Ferrari Testa Rossa is an iconic design that has proven itself gorgeous all these decades later. With only 33 built in the history of the car, across all variants, these are incredibly rare and valuable machines often trading hands into the tens of millions. Well now you can get one, admittedly not a full-sized one, for a fraction of that cost. Only $110,000!

Okay, so this 75 percent scale Ferrari isn’t the kind of car you can race at the Monterey Historics. It would take quite a while to turn a lap of Laguna Seca anyway, as the little electric motor in the car only produces about 12 kW of power (about 16 horsepower) and tops out around 37 miles per hour. It sure would be fun to wheel it down the Corkscrew, though, wouldn’t it?

This isn’t some fly-by-night operation either. The Little Car Company has produced these little electric vintage car reproductions for Bugatti, Aston Martin, and others. This particular model is allegedly accurately scaled down from original Ferrari engineering drawings from 1957, as supplied by Ferrari Classiche, and the body is an accurately hand-hammered aluminum job, too.

To make this thing even more impressive, the finished body is then outfitted with the same paint and leather that Ferrari uses on its current road cars. From there the whole thing has been nut-and-bolted with parts from Ferrari suppliers. A Nardi steering wheel, Brembo brakes, Pirelli tires, and Bilstein suspension. Even the pedals in the footbox come from current Ferrari machinery. Apparently the car was even tested and signed off by current Ferrari test drivers at Fiorano. Wouldn’t that be a sight to see? As delivered the car comes with hand-built wire wheels, but you can option proper Borrani wheels if you’re rolling in dough.

You can do about 56 miles on a charge of the battery, so it’s fair to say that this little electric runabout would win in a battle of the best against Jason’s Changli, but that’s about it. It’ll run about 37 miles per hour in “race” mode, but that would likely impact range a bit. It doesn’t make as much financial sense as a Changli, but it looks a little cooler and probably has higher quality materials. That said, I don’t see a backup camera...