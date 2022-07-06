Back in February 2021, Ferrari shocked the racing world when it announced that it would be entering a new Le Mans Hypercar for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Since then, the plethora of manufacturers that also announced new sports prototype programs alongside Ferrari have fully unveiled their cars, while some have revealed driver lineups and hit major testing milestones. Ferrari has at least released a single image.

The photo, released by the Italian manufacturer, shows their Le Mans Hypercar in a black and white camouflage livery sitting in the dark. The prototype is only illuminated by a light ribbon in the colors of the Italian flag. While an interesting artistic decision, the photo reveals as few details about Ferrari’s racing machine as possible. The only details that stand out are the absolutely massive end plate and shark fin supports for the rear wing. At the front-end, the hypercar does bear some resemblance to Ferrari’s aptly named Daytona SP3.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, has stated in Ferrari’s press release:

“This is a very exciting moment, eagerly awaited both by the people who worked on this project and Ferrari fans. Being able to touch the result of many months of work, planning, and simulations gives us new energy and motivation. We are proud of what we have achieved, and although the LMH’s masking during testing hides the car’s volumes and styling, I think it is undeniably recognisable as a Ferrari.”

Ferrari is seemingly on the back foot compared to its rival LMH manufacturers, Toyota and Peugeot. Toyota won the last two 24 Hours of Le Mans easily with its GR010 Hybrid LM H, despite being severely handicapped by organizers. Peugeot is set to debut its Peugeot 9X8 LHM in competition this weekend at the 6 Hours of Monza. In preparation for the race, the French team conducted a 36-hour test where it completed over 9,300 miles.

The Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar was spotted having its first shakedown at Fiorano, as reported by motorsport.com. The Italian manufacturer hopes to begin testing in earnest at a more representative racing circuit later this month, meaning it is still a while away from racking up serious mileage with its car.