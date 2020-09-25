Ferrari Basically Made A Prettier Dodge Viper, But Only For This One Dude

Photo : Ferrari

The Ferrari Omologata – Google says that means approved in Italian – is...

Huh, that’s a funny car name. Anyway, it’s a one-of-one built off the 812 Superfast, and it is undeniably awesome-looking.



Here’s my favorite cut from the news release: Take a good hit of this pomposity and you’ll be feeling fancy all weekend:

“Commissioned by a discerning European client, the latest offering in Ferrari’s line of unique coach built one-off models is a vibrant evocation of the values that define Ferrari in relation to GT racing: A car that is equally at ease on the road as it is hitting the apex on the track in the hands of a true gentleman driver.”

That’s how I know the car’s for a dude, by the way. The actual identity of the order-placer is unknown. But it seems like he had pretty good taste, because the product of his request is quite something.

Here are a few studio pictures:

Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari 1 / 3

And of course, you need some shadowy artsy frames:



Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari 1 / 4

And finally, Ferrari included a few interior teasers. I guess that only the extremely wealthy individual who bought the thing, and his friends, are allowed to see the whole cockpit now.



Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari Photo : Ferrari 1 / 3

That exterior color is Rosso Magma. The news release didn’t include anything about the significance of the number seven. A little cursory research reveals that a few Ferraris have worn that number in competition, but I’m guessing it’s mostly just on there because it looks cool. If there’s a deeper story, you’ll probably see it in the comment section by the time this blog’s been up for a few hours anyway.



I’m one of those idiots who gets fired up over every Ferrari because Ferrari, but I don’t think you have to be Italian-car obsessed to appreciate the design of this thing. I mean, it’s freaking incredible. Too bad none of us will ever see it again beyond this batch of images.