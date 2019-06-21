If you, like me, are not quite ready to relinquish the hold of the most arduous race in the world, then I have good news: we’ve got a kick-ass gallery from Jay Liu of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for you to indulge in. Sit back and relax—let’s enjoy our Friday.

You might recognize Liu’s work from a post last weekend, during the start of the race itself. But we have an unprecedented amount of access to all of the other incredible photos Liu shot over the weekend. And we’re here to share the beauty with the rest of you.

I have to say, I’m pretty stoked. I have to write a whole-ass novel for my grad school program, and I decided to set it at Le Mans. These photos are some real stellar motivation to buckle down to work because they just show how raw the whole experience is when you get to peek behind the scenes.

You can find more of Liu’s photos here—but you should definitely check out the rest of his portfolio, too.

