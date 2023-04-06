Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
QOTD

What Is Your Favorite Automotive Restoration Series on YouTube?

YouTubers love taking a clapped-out car and restoring it, so who is doing it the best?

Kyle Hyatt
A pale green Land Rover Series III is parked in front of plants
Screenshot: Geoffrey Croker via YouTube

I recently turned 38, and one of the things I am proud to have (mostly) learned is that while I have the appetite for car restoration, I don’t have the time, money, patience or organizational skills necessary to pull one off (other than the ‘69 Honda CB project that I’m halfway through).

Keeping the urge to restore something at bay has been largely achieved by copious consumption of YouTube restoration series, some of which are really good. Why am I telling you this? Because I want to know what your favorite vehicle restoration series are so that I can spend my free time binging them and not cruising classified for shitboxes in need of TLC.

Land Rover Restoration Part 1 - Introduction

As an example of what I’m looking for, here’s the excellent Land Rover Series III restoration series by a Kiwi called Geoffrey Croker. It’s got everything: quality wrenching, lots of attention to detail, acknowledgment of mistakes and setbacks and tons of bad jokes.

So, armed with that, let me know what scratches your restoration itch in the comments.