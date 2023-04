There was a racing anime called Cyber Formula that I used to watch as a kid that first started off as a spiritual sequel to Mach Go Go Go / Speed Racer, but quickly became a serious sport anime for young adults then straight up adults, and it taught me about concepts such as different disciplines, race formats, oversteer and understeer, aquaplaning, drifting, etc...

It also was eerily prescient in many ways. It predicted a Grand Prix taking place in Florida in 2022, DRS-esque overtaking mechanism that can be enabled at certain sections of a track (except it’s rocket boosters)...

...but most hilariously it predicted that Michael Schumacher would be a big fucking deal and introduced a genius level driver named after him even before his first F1 race *and* gave him a red fire suit (aired May 1991, Schumacher made his F1 debut in August 1991). And when Schumacher got embroiled in the contract dispute between him and Jordan after leaving for Benetton, animators put the character in this uniform: