Father And Son Racing Corvettes In Tunnel Crash And Pinball Into Other Cars

If you’re going to race your father—a guiding figure in life who should be a moral grounding and invested in your general well-being—it should be obvious to avoid doing it in a tunnel, closed in by walls, under water and surrounded by innocent people.



Advertisement

But apparently none of that occurred to this father-son drag-racing dumbass duo, who collectively managed to cause a major crash in the Lincoln tunnel, connecting Manhattan to New Jersey under the Hudson River:

Advertisement

This Instagram upload appears to name the wrong tunnel, but the wreck is real alright.

Fred Ordine and his 25-year-old son, Chadwick, were arrested on Tuesday for the crash. Not only were they stupid enough to record themselves racing, and subsequently crashing, but Chadwick even fled the scene and posted the damn video of him and his dad crashing to his Instagram, according to the New York Daily News:



﻿Quinones fled the scene but returned an hour and a half later, and was issued three summons in Weehawken, N.J. for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exhibit registration and careless driving, police said. When Port Authority Police Department detectives asked him about the video, he yanked it from his Instagram page, though it can still be found reposted to other accounts, police said. After an investigation, Port Authority cops charged Quinones and Ordine, both of Hewitt, N.J., with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest and reckless driving.

Advertisement

Ignoring the obvious nightmare of having someone crash into you in a tunnel under a river, it’s also difficult to express how infuriating traffic in the Lincoln tunnel is even when morons aren’t trying to end their branch of the family tree early.



Don’t fuck around on public roads. Make your dad learn how to use the video game controller and just rock his ass in Forza or something instead.

Advertisement

Hat tip to Jeffrey!