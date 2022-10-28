The growth of Formula 1 in America has brought with it a massive interest from personalities who may not have paid much attention to the European spectacle in the past — and it has also resulted in big names getting involved in the sport. For that, you need look no further than the Fast & Loose podcast on Amazon’s Amp. Hosted by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman, Smartless), Michelle Beadle (ESPN, What Did I Miss?), and The Kid Mero (Desus and Mero) alongside F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen, Fast & Loose is already carving out a new, exciting niche in the world of motorsport podcasting.

I had a chance to speak to Beadle and The Kid Mero from the Fast & Loose podcast on Saturday morning of the United States Grand Prix, and both new fans were visibly excited to be taking part in the international spectacle that is this sport.

When I asked how the two got into the sport of F1, Beadle responded with a humor that is typical of Fast & Loose: “Well, here’s our basic-ass response: Drive to Survive.”

Mero added that his longtime manager, Victor Lopez, is a master of international sport, which helped encourage him to turn on DTS for the first time. From there, it was the magnetic star power of drivers like Daniel Ricciardo that sucked him in.

“The producers for the show reached out and asked if I knew Michelle Beadle,” Mero said of starting the podcast. “I was like, ‘Do I fucking know Michelle Beadle? I watch TV! I’ve had cable for decades! I know who she is!’”

The two were interested right from the start, with producers noting that they’d be joined by “Will.”

“I had no details about who ‘Will’ was when I joined,” Beadle said, waving a hand to show that it didn’t matter because she was already sold on the concept. “When I saw that it was Will Arnett... It’s the most bizarre grouping of humans, but for some reason, it just works.”

Fast & Loose is unique in that it caters to the American audience in a way that most other international F1 programming doesn’t — and it’s also unique in the fact that it’s massively interactive. It is, essentially, the podcast equivalent of watching a race with a group of friends. T une in live, and you’ll have the opportunity to call in or voice your thoughts via a chat feature, something you can experience for yourself this weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix.



The Fast & Loose Sidecast starts at race time, and the Post Show starts just as the race ends. Sprinkled in are interviews and pre-event previews, all of which are designed to cater to the newer race fan who may have only just discovered the sport.

“ The beautiful thing about it is that we can have fun,” Beadle said. “Other podcasts will be like, ‘Wait, what do you think about the Ferrari tire strategy this week?’ Whereas we can be like, ‘How is Ferrari going to shoot themselves in the dick today?’”

“That’s the important stuff,” Mero added. “That’s the thing people need to know.”

Even in the chat I had with Beadle and Mero, the charisma was infectious, and our conversation was laden with laughter. That translates directly into the podcast itself, which is prepared to welcome new fans with open arms. If you're looking for an immersive race day experience for the upcoming Mexico Grand Prix, download Amazon's Amp app to join the live chat.