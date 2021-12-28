Sometimes it seems like everything is bad. The world is on fire, there’s a global pandemic, and the Nike car is very probably not coming next year. Once in a while, however, a good story cuts through the gloom — something that makes the sky seem a little brighter, the grass a little greener, and the internet not quite so internet-y. Today, that story is this: One family adopted a kitten after firefighters rescued it from their engine bay.

Over the weekend, the Bear Creek Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue D epartment posted the story on its Facebook page, congratulating the Bear Creek Fire Department on rescuing the incredibly cute stowaway. The process apparently took an hour and a half, but the kitten appears to have been rescued without injury.

It’s not uncommon for cats to hide in vehicles during the winter months, as they seek out the heat of a recently-running engine to stave off the cold. Luckily, this cat appears to have been out of the way of any of the engine’s moving or heated parts, prompting many in the Facebook post’s comments to recommend the name “Lucky” for the new family member.



Of course, that’s assuming the family is allowed to keep their new pet. Commenters are speculating that the kitten may not be a house cat but a wild bobcat — a species illegal to keep as a pet in the state of Pennsylvania. With a bit more luck, however, the kitten will turn out to be an entirely legal pet for the family to keep around.

While this cat may have been rescued, the story is a good reminder to always check your car for animals before starting it after a cold night. Who knows, you may just save the life of an adorable kitten — and gain a new friend in the process.