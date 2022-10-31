Say what you will about more mainstream General Motors products such as the Chevrolet. Malibu or Cadillac XT5, there’s no denying its performance cars kick ass. Especially the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. After our first drive, we said it “may be the best sports sedan ever made.” So we’re not terribly surprised to hear the CT5-V Blackwing is sold out through 2023.

GMAuthority reports that Cadillac has stopped taking orders on the CT5-V Blackwing for the 2023 model year. It’s worth pointing out that GMAuthority isn’t associated with GM, and this report has yet to be officially confirmed. We have reached out to Cadillac for a comment and will update this post when we hear back.

(Update: Wrong! GM responded to our request for comment saying, “The 2023 CT5-V Blackwing sedan continues to be in very high demand, while production remains extremely limited. Cadillac is still accepting orders for the 2023 CT5-V Blackwing at this time.” So that’s pretty cut and dry. We’re not sure where the wires got crossed, but the CT5-V Blackwing is not sold out for 2023. Turns out, the only thing limiting your ability to order one is your own desire. And potentially your wallet.)

If you were planning to order a CT5-V Blackwing and are worried you may not be able to, don’t be. Assuming GMAuthority’s information is correct, the Blackwing hasn’t been canceled. You’ll just have to wait for Cadillac to start taking orders for 2024.

Being forced to wait to order a new car you want badly isn’t convenient, but it’s certainly better than finding out you missed your chance forever. Especially since, once production stops for good, it seems unlikely that Cadillac will introduce a new V8 sport sedan. These days, the future is electric.

This is, however, good news for Cadillac. No matter how positive the reviews were for the CT5-V Blackwing, the question still remained whether enthusiasts would actually buy them. We’re sure being the only car in its class with a manual transmission helped, but even two decades after Cadillac introduced the original CTS-V, it still doesn’t have the brand prestige of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Now that question appears to have been answered: Cadillac’s selling every CT5-V Blackwing that it can make.