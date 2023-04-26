Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Car Buying

Facebook Is Trying to Make Dealers Pay for Car Listings

Consumer listings are still free, but dealers need to pay Meta to sell cars.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Facebook Is Trying to Make Dealers Pay for Car Listings
Photo: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Facebook Marketplace, over the past few years, has taken the vehicle-classifieds crown from Craigslist. It did so almost by accident; Facebook spun up Marketplace just as Craigslist instituted a fee for selling cars on its platform. Now, it seems new rules from Meta aim to get in on that cash but only for dealers.

Watch
Racing Tech | How Formula E’s New Front Powertrain Extends Battery Life on its Race Cars
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Second 'Fast X' Trailer Is Here, So Steve of Course Has More to Talk About
Friday 2:46PM
Rob Riggle's First Car Loved to Burn Rubber
Friday 8:40AM

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Early this year, according to Automotive News, Meta changed the rules around Facebook Marketplace listings. Now, Facebook business pages can no longer post Marketplace ads for vehicles. Instead, they’ll have to purchase ad space within the Marketplace storefront, and hope that their ads come up under relevant searches.

Automotive News spoke to a few dealerships about the changeover and found a mix of responses. Some, it seems, are buying into the revised ecosystem actually spending on ads to be displayed inline with Marketplace results. Others are paring back their presence on the platform, claiming that Facebook simply doesn’t drive enough customers in the door to be worth the new cost.

Get This Car Phone Mount For Just $15 at Amazon
70% off
Get This Car Phone Mount For Just $15 at Amazon

4.5-Star Rated
70% off is a steal for this highly rated 3-in-1 car phone mount.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s a third option, one that isn’t covered by Automotive News but can be seen by anyone browsing Marketplace: Having dealership employees post listings from their personal accounts. This seems, anecdotally, to be coming more from small-time dealerships; I see it more in my own personal Tenere 700 shopping, where tiny powersports dealers often show up in the results, than any browsing I do for Dopest Cars.

Dealerships that stick to the spirit of Meta’s new law, however, are stuck paying advertising prices for a service that once was free. Will that make Marketplace a bastion of FSBO deals, or will a new marketplace spring up as Facebook did in Craigslist’s decline?