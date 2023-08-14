Facebook CEO Says Fight With Tesla CEO Is Off Until Elon Musk Stops Being A Wuss

We know you were all looking forward to the fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was definitely going to happen 100 percent guaranteed, but sadly, we have some bad news. We regret to report that, actually, the fight has been postponed indefinitely. And trust us when we say we are just as shocked as you probably are.

At this point, you also probably assume that Zuckerberg is the one responsible for the fight not happening. After all, on August 11, Musk was the one who tweeted, “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Musk also added “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” as well as “And all proceeds go to veterans.” He then replied to himself again, adding, “And pediatric hospitals in Italy.” It all sounded so serious and appropriate and not weird at all, so surely Zuck backed out to avoid getting his ass kicked on live TV in Italy by noted tough guy Elon Musk, right?

The way Zuckerberg tells it, though, that’s actually not the case. He has since posted on his new Twitter clone, Threads, that, believe it or not, Musk is the one holding up the fight. Over the weekend, he, uh, threaded (?), “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Knowing everything we know about Elon, that’s hard to believe. After all, if he can send rockets into space, surely he can handle fighting a 5'7" weirdo who has yet to send a single rocket into space. Surely, he’s not afraid of Zuck. But you can’t fight by yourself, so with Zuck out, we guess we have to accept that this fight is probably never going to happen. Sad.