Earlier this month, storms in Emilia Romagna killed two people. Reuters reported that an elderly cyclist was swept away by flood waters and another elderly man was found in a collapsed home. Local authorities are taking no chances with the ongoing extreme weather as schools and bridges were closed. Residents were also advised to minimize travel as much as possible.

Top Image
Tout Image
Save 27%
Teamgee Laptop Screen Extender

Teamgee Laptop Screen Extender

12" Portable Monitor
The monitor is 12" and the setup is compatible with most laptops that are 13.3” to 16.5” in size. Connect via USB-C, or HDMI to make use of this 1080p screen.

Advertisement

Formula 1 believes the weekend’s weather conditions will allow the race to be still held. However, the race would draw tens of thousands of fans to the flood-impacted area. Rainy conditions usually offer the opportunity for skilled drivers to shine regardless of their car’s performance capability. However, there can be a point where conditions can’t allow spectators to reach the track responsibly.