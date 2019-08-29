Photo: Charles Coates (Getty Images)

Alfa Romeo Formula One driver Kimi Räikkönen has a pulled muscle, meaning reserve driver Marcus Ericsson will have to miss the IndyCar round in Portland, Oregon this weekend in order to be Alfa’s backup boy for the Belgian Grand Prix. Räikkönen blamed “sports” for the injury, because sports are dangerous.

Sports are so dangerous, in fact, that Räikkönen—who injured his left leg but did not elaborate on how he did it, other than “Sport. Injuries. Getting old.”—believes maybe, just maybe, drinking is safer. From Motorsport.com:

“Sport. It is dangerous. I always said it is more dangerous – drinking is probably safer. Usually you don’t get injured, you just get a hangover.”

There you go. Sports? Nah. Maybe drink instead.

You didn’t hear it here first, but at least you heard it here.