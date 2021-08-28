Formula One has officially revised the remainder of its 2021 calendar to take into consideration the fact that the changing COVID-19 situation has necessitated some cancellations and additions. The season will still see 22 races held this season.

Advertisement

Many races have remained their original dates, including Zandvoort, Monza, Sochi, and the Circuit of the Americas. The Turkish, Mexican, and Brazilian Grands Prix will be moving back a week later. That’s some serious flexibility from race promoters, who no doubt would like to keep their schedule as stable as possible.

Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi both remain on the schedule.

The only question that remains is the November 21 date, which has yet to be confirmed. Rumors about doubleheaders taking place at COTA or in the United States more generally seem to have ended up being just that: a rumor.

That missing November slot appears to be reserved for F1's first Grand Prix in Qatar. The Losail International Circuit already holds an FIA Grade 1 license, which is required to host an F1 race, and it is already a great location for MotoGP. Even better, it has a full set of lights, which opens up the possibility for a night race.

September 3-5: Dutch Grand Prix

September 10-12: Italian Grand Prix

September 24-26: Russian Grand Prix

October 8-10: Turkish Grand Prix

October 22-24: United States Grand Prix

November 5-7: Mexican Grand Prix

November 12-14: Brazilian Grand Prix

November 19-21: to be determined

December 3-5: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

December 10-12: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Missing from the calendar are the Australian, Canadian, Singapore, and Japanese Grands Prix, all of which have been removed as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. Saudi Arabia, whose track is still under construction, remains. And Abu Dhabi should hopefully put on a much more interesting show with some changes having been undertaken on the track that prioritize close racing, not the ability of the spectators to get close to the cars.