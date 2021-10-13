If the mere thought of running an entire 26.2-mile marathon makes you feel like you’re about to keel over in exhaustion, then Aston Martin F1 software engineer George Crawford is going to sound like a full-on man of steel. Not only did he complete the London Marathon in full race gear, but he took a Guinness World Record in the process.

Advertisement

Crawford normally spends his weekends at the race track, serving as an engineer on Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, but at during this year’s London Marathon, he borrowed Stroll’s race kit to compete in a different kind of race. You read that right: Crawford donned Stroll’s fire suit, fireproof underwear, racing shoes, gloves, and helmet to compete in the race. Race shoes alone are desperately uncomfortable pieces of footwear: They’re usually tight enough that it’s uncomfortable to even walk, not to mention running. But Crawford played through the pain.

And he finished the marathon in an exceptional 3 hours and 58 minutes, which calculates out to about nine minutes per mile.

The exact World Record is a little tough to determine here, but the 2021 London Marathon saw 30 different world records, from the fastest marathon time set by a person dressed as an astronomical body to the fastest time set by people in a two-person costume. It’s not tough to think Crawford set the record for fastest time set by a person in a full race suit.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 40% off Dewalt Tool Sale Screw it!

Save on your toolset for your next project as lumbar prices are through the roof right now. Buy at Amazon

In the process, Crawford raised $5,000 for a charity called Mind, which focuses on improving mental health.

“Over the last 18 months (has it really been that long?) the coronavirus pandemic has been causing havoc with lives,” Crawford wrote on his fundraising page. “Countless people are struggling with the affects of increased stress, worry, and general wellbeing taking a hit — personally, friends, family members.

Advertisement

“At this trying time, people living with mental health problems have had extra challenges forced upon them - extra challenges that now more than ever the kind and loving people at Mind are providing their services to assist everywhere and anywhere they can. It’s time to give back.”

And, in true victory style, Crawford celebrated his success with a shoey.