Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has suffered respiratory failure after surgery to remove his appendix, the team reports. He is now in stable condition and is expected to return home tomorrow.

Albon fell ill with appendicitis on Saturday, during the midst of the Italian Grand Prix race weekend at Monza. He was taken to the hospital to undergo a routine appendix removal, replaced for the weekend by Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.

However, Albon suffered a “known but uncommon” complication. From Williams:

Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime. Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

Advertisement

Despite the complications, Albon is expected to make a full recovery and return for the Singapore Grand Prix on October 2, 2022.