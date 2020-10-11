Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

Extreme E Granted International FIA Series Status

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:extreme e
extreme eracingelectric cars
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Extreme E Granted International FIA Series Status
Photo: Franck Fife/AFP (Getty Images)

Electric off-road series Extreme E has been slowly bolstering its reputation in the racing world by signing on big names and developing big ideas. Now, that effort has been recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, or the FIA, the governing body for many international sporting events. Extreme E has been granted International FIA Series status.

Advertisement

Receiving International FIA Series status basically means that Extreme E now enters into a reciprocal relationship with the FIA, where it benefits from the FIA’s experience and advice while agreeing to conform to international operational standards.

So, basically, Extreme E will set up and organize events the way the FIA asks all of its series to do. In exchange, Extreme E will be legitimized as a racing series and will be able to consult the FIA when it comes to planning or developing new events or its own sporting regulations.

Advertisement

It also means a few others things:

  • Competitors must hold an appropriate FIA license in order to compete.
  • Competition must be held based on a firmly organized calendar of events.
  • Circuits or otherwise outlined courses have to conform to regulatory standards regarding safety, feasibility, etc.
  • Extreme E can call itself a World Championship. It would not be able to do so without FIA approval.
  • A whole lot of other complex rules that you can read on the FIA website.

It also means that Extreme E can receive guidance on how to meet those requirements if need be.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD

From Alejandro Agag, CEO of Extreme E:

All of us at Extreme E are delighted to have this seal of approval and be officially classified as an FIA International Series. We’ve been working hard towards this goal and the speed of recognition by the FIA gives us all a great confidence boost as we prepare to start our first season in 2021.

Advertisement

Basically, receiving this status from the FIA means that your series is an actual, legitimate, real-life series that should be taken seriously. It’s the kind of status you definitely want to have before you’ve even had your first event.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Freelancer. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

NHRA Releases Its 22-Race 2021 Drag Racing Schedule

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

The Aston Martin Vantage Is The Coolest Car I Can't Remember Driving

Spanish Rally Co-Driver Laura Salvo Dies In Crash At Age 21

DISCUSSION

realth
realth
  • Extreme E can call itself a World Championship. It would not be able to do so without FIA approval.

Maybe a dumb question, but what’s stopping someone from calling a non-FIA series a World Championship (just like how every other pizza place claims to have the World’s best pizza)?