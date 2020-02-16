Drive Free or Die.
Explore Motor City Car Design With A Preview Of The Detroit Institute of Arts Exhibit

Matt Brown
Image: DIA

The history of automotive design owes a lot to the Italians, the Germans, the Japanese, and the design studios of Southern California. But Detroit has always had its own language that has been shaping automobiles for well over a century.

Part of that language will be on display later this year at the Detroit Institute of Arts where coupes and sedans spanning the past seventy years will show off Motor City design. Design drawings, sculptures, and paintings will accompany twelve vehicles, from the 1951 General Motors Le Sabre concept to the 2002 Ford GT Concept.

GM Firebird III
Image: DIA

The vehicles are show cars, experimental designs, and iconic production cars like the Plymouth Barracuda.

The exhibit opens June 13th and runs for seven months, so if you plan on being in Detroit during the latter half of the year, be sure to make plans to check it out. Either way, enjoy this preview gallery.

2017 Ford GT
Photo: DIA
Corvette Stingray Racer
Image: DIA
71 Barracuda Front End Facelift Concept
Image: DIA
‘61 Pontiac Catalina vs. Aerodynamic Streamlined Sedan
Image: DIA
Toronado Proposal
Image: DIA
Ford Mustang
Image: DIA
Rendering of Proposed 1967 Cadillac Eldorado Design
Image: DIA
Chrysler Chronos
Image: DIA
Ford Nucleon Atomic Powered Vehicle
Image: DIA
Lincoln XL-500 Concept Car
Image: DIA
Elwood Engel Design for a Gyroscopically Stabilized Two Wheel Car
Image: DIA
1960 Chrysler, Dave Cummins
Image: DIA
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is an automotive engineer, writer, and builder of unconventional things. Mostly vehicles.

