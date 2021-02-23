EV's Or Alternative Fuel? You Decided

Images

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Charlie Neibergall (AP)

As we head into a future that’s sure to be full of electric vehicles, some have started to wonder if EVs are actually the way forward. Many automakers seem to be diving head first into EVs and nothing else. So we asked readers if we should continue on with EVs or invest in alternative fuel sources. These are your answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Alternative Fuels For Enthusiasts

Suggested by: Andy Sheehan StreetsideStig

A Fuel That Makes Cars Less Impactful On The Environment

Suggested by: Stormin-Norman

Cars Arent The Only Thing That Should Use Alternative Fuels

Suggested by: 42CrMo4

Finding Another Source Of Carbon

Suggested by: Free Market Party Company

Carbon Neutral Fuel

Suggested by: MallardDuck

EV’s Will Work For Cars, Alternative Fuels For Other Transportation

Suggested by: Mazdarati

Nothing Because We Will Never Learn

Suggested by: hoser68

An Alternative Before Precious Metal Extraction Becomes A Concern

Suggested by: Lord Whistletown

Alternative Fuels Because EV’s Arent The Answer

Suggested by: 8695Beaters

A Need For Both

Suggested by: Dr.Jeckyl

