EV's Or Alternative Fuel? You Decided

Image : Charlie Neibergall ( AP )

As we head into a future that’s sure to be full of electric vehicles, some have started to wonder if EV s are actually the way forward. Many automakers seem to be diving head first into EV s and nothing else. So we asked readers if we should continue on with EV s or invest in alternative fuel sources. These are your answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!