Today, Rolls-Royce finally revealed its Spectre EV. It’s big, fast, pretty, and it’ll cost nearly half a million dollars. To me, a Poor who will likely never even see one of these in person, the full reveal of this luxobarge means very little. But along with that announcement came a far more impactful release: the Spectre’s configurator.

Playing around in a luxury car configurator is one of the few pure joys in life, like petting a kitten’s stomach or getting your speeding ticket thrown out in court. But, with the Spectre’s configurator coming from Rolls-Royce, one might expect it to go even above and beyond the luxury norm. One would be right. This configurator is batshit, and I want to talk about it.