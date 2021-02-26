Every Peugeot Logo In History, Ranked

Photo : Peugeot

In 1858, Peugeot introduced its signature lion, which has gone on to feature in a dozen logos since. On Thursday, Peugeot unveiled its next one, which you can see above. I’ll let you be the judge of how it holds up compared with the classics.

A note before we begin: Peugeot says that the new logo is actually only its 11th new one, though a video accompanying Peugeot’s press release includes 12 old ones in addition to the new one. I’m not sure that I care to clear up the discrepancy because I like looking at old Peugeot logos, and I think you do, too.

But for what it’s worth, my guess is that two of the logos in this slideshow weren’t considered “official,” probably the 1925 one and the first 1936 one, since those didn’t last very long. That won’t matter for our purposes today.

So without further ado, I present all of them, along with the years they were introduced, according to the Peugeot video. I will present these in chronological order before attempting a ranking at the end.