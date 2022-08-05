New car prices are higher than they’ve ever been, and that got us thinking. What cars could you buy for under 50 grand that’ll still have a good deal of oomph when you mash the gas pedal.

In terms of “oomph” I settled on 350 horsepower. That’s a good, round number in my opinion. Same thing goes with $50,000. Is it a bit arbitrary? Maybe, but don’t worry about that.

All in all, there aren’t as many entrants on this list as there once would have been, but that’s to be expected. Car prices are going up. Regardless, it’s still a good, chunky list of cars.

There are technically some trucks and vans you can get that would fit the criteria, but they don’t really fit in with the ethos of this list.

Come with me on this journey of performance bang for your buck. No, these aren’t ranking. They’re in alphabetical order.