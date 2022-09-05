Formula E, the world’s only all-electric open-wheel racing series, has established itself as one of the premiere forms of motorsport in the world — but there are still folks who discount the series based on the fact that many drivers on the grid were previously headed toward careers in other, more established forms of racing.

Today, inspired by a friend on Twitter, I decided to look into the Formula E drivers who came from well-funded junior programs — and I found that plenty of drivers found their way to Formula E via other series’ feeder leagues.

O f the 77 drivers who have competed in Formula E, 28 have been part of a funded junior program designed to funnel them into a top-level series — usually Formula 1, but in some cases IndyCar or other sports car, touring car, or endurance racing series .

That doesn’t mean these drivers’ entry in Formula E was a second-choice, nor is it a critique of Formula E to point out that drivers have come to it from other backgrounds. FE is an incredible series deserving of merit. Rather, this is meant to be an interesting look into the places today’s FE drivers came from.