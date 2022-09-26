To be a Formula 1 driver, you need to get your hands on a Super License to show that you’re qualified to drive the fastest race cars on the planet. And just like the regular driving licenses held by you and me, these can get points added to them for bad behavior.

In Formula 1, drivers are given penalty points for things like crashing, running off track and disobeying flags being waved by marshals. If a driver gets 12 points in any 12-month period, they’re handed a one-race ban to give them time to think about what they’ve done.

So far, just five drivers don’t have any points on their Super Licenses, and these are Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr. , Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher. But of the 15 racers that do have points, what did they get them all for?

Well, we rounded up all the points currently sitting on Super Licenses in F1. And, to keep you in the loop, we’ll update this list every time more are dished out.