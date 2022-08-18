While the return of the Acura Integra garnered a number of haters, I appreciate that the brand brought us a compact liftback sedan to market. This could have easily been some RDX replacement crossover with the Integra name slapped on it. What I don’t appreciate is being lied to.

What was the lie, you may ask? Acura showed us an Integra prototype in a great-looking yellow paint. A short time later, the production model dropped , and that yellow paint was nowhere to be found. In its place are six rather boring exterior colors that you’d find anywhere else in the entry luxury segment. These are those six colors ranked from best to worst. I’ ts all we got for right now. Maybe there’s an Integra Type S in the wings with more exciting colors. I should also use this time to point out that the base Integra is only available in six colors.