The next generation of Lotus mid-engine sports car is here, and it’s not as expensive as we had thought it might be. The two-seat sports car comes with a choice 0f two engines, the Mercedes-delivered turbocharged four cylinder or the same Edelbrock-supercharged Toyota-based V6 that Lotus has been using for a few years now. If you want a manual transmission, you’ll have to opt for the V6, which delivers 400 roaring horsepower, otherwise both engines can come with automatic transmissions. While production hasn’t yet begun, Lotus has decided on the final specifications and pricing.

People who order their Emira right now will be limited to First Edition models, which are packed with all the options. The First Edition is only available with the supercharged 6, and a full suite of tech, infotainment, and comfort features. You’ll get LED lights all around, titanium exhaust tips, heated power-folding mirrors, parking sensors, 12-way heated sport seats, dual-zone climate, cruise control, remote start, and drive modes. There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and a 10-channel premium KEF audio system.

First Edition models all come standard with the Drivers Pack (which can be had in either Tour or Sport option), the Design Pack, and the Convenience Pack. That means you get trick stuff like rain sensing wipers, auto dimming mirrors, tinted windows, Alcantara headliner, and 20 inch V-spoke wheels. Everything listed comes free on the First Edition, but if you want an automatic it’ll cost $2,150, and if you want all of the exterior trim blacked out, it’ll be an extra $1,400.

Jim Carter, Head of Sales for Lotus Cars USA, commented: “The arrival of the brand-new Lotus Emira in the USA marks a milestone for our customers and fans. The Emira is the most accomplished Lotus we’ve ever made. Lotus owners enjoy the best in handling, performance and drive engagement. To reward our keenest early customers, the special First Edition offers the very best Lotus experience. The features have been carefully selected and you can enjoy a drive experience that the world has come to expect from our legendary ride and handling engineers. All of which will make for a truly special and distinct First Edition.”

The Emira is quoted as being a 1330 kilogram vehicle, which means it’s quite hefty by Lotus standards at 2,932 pounds. That’s a far cry from the 2,077 pounds of the heaviest Lotus Exige, but admittedly that was a much smaller and much more compromised interior. This new Lotus will be taking the fight to stuff like Porsche Caymans and Jaguars, so it has to be a lot more comfortable. It might be the first truly daily-usable Lotus cars in a long damn time. Make mine a Tour Pack in Dark Verdant with a supercharged V6 and a stick, please and thank you.

The V6 First Edition goes into production about one year from today, while the I4 First Edition will come shortly after that. The entry level base model Emira will be available to purchase at some point later in 2023. The entry level price will be $74,900.