For some people, supersonic air travel is the transport holy grail. Something we should be striving for at all costs because, of course, time is money. But now, airline engine maker Rolls Royce has turned its back on the idea and pulled out of its partnership with supersonic startup Boom.

Colorado-based Boom was hoping to launch an aircraft that could carry up to 88 passengers at a speed of mach 1.7, which is roughly 1,300mph. If the jet ever managed to take to the skies, it could cut the seven-hour New York to London flight time in half.

But to do this, it needs engines. And aviation title AIN Online reports that engine manufacturer Rolls Royce has pulled out of the project.

Advertisement

“We’ve completed our contract with Boom and delivered various engineering studies for their Overture supersonic program,” Rolls-Royce said in a statement shared with AIN Online.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the program at this time. It has been a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future.”

G/O Media may get a commission Extra 25% off JACHS NY Labor Day Week Sale! Up to 90% Off Extra extra sales

The entire Jachs NY site is on sale—but you can cash in on an extra 25% off pants and shorts. That means shorts are $19 and pants are $29. Get 25% Off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code LDW25 Advertisement

Rolls Royce isn’t new to the world of supersonic passenger travel. It was, of course, the engine supplier of choice for the original high speed passenger jet, Concorde.

Advertisement

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, important people could hop between London and New York in less than three hours. Back then, incredibly rich individuals could jump on the Concorde and half their normal transatlantic journey time, while also increasing their impact on the planet five-fold.



And now, it appears that the environmental cost of going supersonic has gotten to Rolls Royce.

Advertisement

But what is Rolls Royce working on if it isn’t the vital task of making our flight times shorter? Well, it’s probably something to do with making aircraft more sustainable and efficient.

Air travel pumps out more than a billion tonnes of CO2 every year and accounts for 3.5 percent of our global impact on the planet. As such, plane makers are increasingly looking to develop engines that can run on sustainable fuels, such as hydrogen, synthetic gas or even electricity.

Advertisement

In Rolls Royce’s case, this has so far included working with a UK-based low cost carrier to trial hydrogen-powered engines, and an expansion of its research into hybrid-electric power for air travel.

Advertisement

You know, the kind of stuff that is actually useful in today’s world, instead of wild ideas about using rockets to cut journey times.