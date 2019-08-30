Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty)

The Red Bull Junior Program is pretty notorious for how damn brutal it can be, what with the whole ‘demoting drivers mid-season’ deal. It’s reached the point where it feels like a professional version of musical chairs, where Red Bull’s sponsored drivers just have to be happy with whatever seat they end up with. But at least they’re starting to realize it’s all kind of ridiculous.

Alex Albon, the Thai driver who has been moved up from Toro Rosso to Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, has called the whole thing “quite laughable,” according to Motorsport.com. And I love it. It’s a breath of fresh air.

Here’s the full quote regarding his sudden promotion:

“Yes, it is quite laughable really, when I look back at it,” he said. “I don’t think my career has been very fluid, let’s say. I’ve had a few ups and downs and just to be in this position is incredible. “I think there are a lot of drivers who have done an amazing job in F1 who have never been given an opportunity to be in a race winning, championship winning team. So, it’s a big opportunity for me and I really know that.”

He makes a good point that he’s got a pretty golden opportunity here—it’s just also kind of apparent that it can be snatched away at any moment the next time a promising new driver comes to the fore.

Here’s hoping Albon has a good showing—the lord knows these poor Red Bull kiddos need it.