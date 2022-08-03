We all know the age-old stereotype that keeps many of us from touching any Italian car with a 10- foot pole: they’re unreliable. It doesn’t help that the performance of many of these cars is impressive and can be had for cheap used. Mostly because buyers are wary to buy them new. Maserati, one of the exampled Italian brands that people have long viewed as unreliable, is looking to change people’s perception. The brand is now offering 10-year powertrain warranties on all new vehicles to give customers a little peace of mind.

Called the Extra10 Warranty Program, this new drivetrain coverage will extend over a decade, and includes everything from the engine to the transmission. What’s surprising is that this coverage is offered in addition to another warranty extension that goes out five years.



Coverage starts October 1st here in North America. According to the brand, t’s available for any and all Maserati owners who own a vehicle or, “Within nine years and six months from the registration date, with no mileage limit.” So presumably, that 2014 Ghibli that Starbucks barista picked up at the “B uy H ere, P ay H ere” lot for $23,000 with 75,000 miles on it would be covered.



With Maserati being the luxury brand that it is, this new warranty coverage comes with a few other perks such as home pickup and drop-off and more, though Maserati didn’t really divulge much on what exactly the “ more” was.



The Italian automaker says that the program will allow owners peace of mind and value . “This new service enables Maserati to provide all its customers with an innovative offer, adding value in terms of unparalleled flexibility in the automotive world. ”



I’d certainly say the new program could be essential in changing the image of the brand. Hon estly, something like this might bring more people to the T rident who were on the fence over whether or not their Maserati would leave them stranded on the side of the road.

