2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Those sound like big numbers, but are they really? Well, in 2022, Chevrolet sold 324,603 Silverado 1500s. Rather than eyeing the F-150 Lightning, Musk seems to be targeting fuel-burning pickups as competition for his EV.

Watch
Andy Judges the First Three 'Fast and Furious' Movies By their Covers
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Outdated Air Traffic Technology Is Plaguing Your Travel
Monday 1:41PM
A Small and Overpriced (for Volvo's Target Audience) EV is Coming
Sunday 9:54PM

The Lightning, for comparison, sold 15,617 units in 2022. Musk seems intent on beating out Ford by an order of magnitude, and defining that level of unprecedented success as a “reasonable guess.” All this while admitting that controlling costs for the pickup, in hopes of getting its price anywhere near the $40,000 he originally claimed, will be a struggle.

Advertisement

Luxury trucks are popular, sure, but does Musk expect to sell half a million electrified pickups for $50,000 each? $60,000? More? At some point, the capability of a plant to produce more cars ceases to be the issue a lack of demand, instead, takes over.

It’s possible that the Cybertruck arrives as some sort of revelation, costing eight dollars each and driving for one million miles before needing a charge. In that situation, I can see an oversized irreparable electric pickup selling in the numbers Musk wants. But with feasible range, and at feasible prices, his goals seem to be a long shot.