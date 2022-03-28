Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he has COVID-19 once again, which comes as no surprise to anyone who is capable of independent thought.

Advertisement

He does, however, say he has nearly no symptoms.

This is the second time Musk has tested positive for COVID. He first tested positive in November of 2020, according to CNN. That was before the vaccine was available to the public.

There is – of course – so much irony baked into this information. Musk has been a critic of vaccine mandates for a long time now, and has been vocal about people getting back to their lives.

Well, well, well, how the turntables.

Business Insider reports Musk has also perpetuated lies about how the virus isn’t deadly and that vaccines are not very effective.

Advertisement

About 450 workers at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California caught COVID when it was forced to stay open in May of 2020 at the height of the pandemic. It was open despite an Alameda County public health order that required non-essential businesses to close temporarily.

“The company eventually sued the county, which allowed the company to open. But it turns out that 450 of the factory’s 10,000 tested positive for COVID-19 from May to December, The Washington Post reports.”

Advertisement

Even earlier than that – right at the beginning of the pandemic, the billionaire CEO tweeted “The coronavirus panic is dumb.” In fact, he actually said that COVID would be completely gone by April 2020. In case you missed it, it’s now nearly April 2022, and over six million people have died due to the virus worldwide.

As was said earlier, Musk says his symptoms are mild, and it doesn’t hurt being sick while being the richest person in the world. I’m not sure exactly what this will change about the CEO’s view of COVID, but the smart money is on “not very much at all.” Shame.