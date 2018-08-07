Photo: AP

Tesla’s been a public company since its IPO over eight years ago, but on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said that he was “considering” making the company private again at a whopping $420 per share.

What would this mean, exactly? Less public scrutiny, for one thing. There are lots of questions though, beginning with: Where is the financing coming from?

Tesla’s current market capitalization is around $61 billion, but an offer at $420 a share values the company at around $71 billion, according to CNBC.

Much of the Jalopnik office is currently arguing whether or not Elon is joking putting the figure at $420 per share. The real joke is capitalism itself.

Whether or not Musk is serious, his tweet caused immediate and real percussions on Tesla’s stock, which was sent soaring by the news, already boosted on Tuesday by a report that a Saudi fund had invested $2 billion into the company.

It’s worth noting that Musk has publicly mused about taking Tesla private before, saying in a 2017 Rolling Stone profile:

“I wish we could be private with Tesla,” Musk murmurs as they exit. “It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company.”

Jalopnik has reached out to Tesla for comment and will update when we hear back.

