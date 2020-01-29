Elon Musk: Full Self Driving May Be ‘Feature Complete’ But That ‘Doesn’t Mean Features Are Working Well’

Screenshot : Tesla

During Tesla’s earnings call Wednesday evening Elon Musk mentioned that Full Self Driving tech is probably going to be released by the end of this year, and that the company may allow certain customers early access to a “feature complete” version of the software. Musk went on to clarify that this means the car will have some chance of navigating from home to work without driver intervention. Feature complete, however “doesn’t mean features are working well.”



Tesla has been happy to roll out self-driving capabilities at high speeds on divided highways, or at slow speeds in parking lots with smart summon, but this FSD rollout is meant to bridge the gap to allow the car to take control during medium-speed scenarios like surface streets. Musk went on to say, “i t doesn’t mean like every scenario everywhere on Earth, including every corner case. ” Musk has previously said FSD will be capable of non-geofenced level five autonomy, but this is clearly not that.

This rollout of beta FSD to customers doesn’t mean their Tesla will be autonomous, according to Musk. Drivers will still be expected to have their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. So that full self driving isn’t fully full, I guess. But that won’t stop people from being idiots and trying to sleep during their commute or some shit. Please, absolutely do not do that.