Maserati will be reviving its deep motorsport history in 2023 when it hits the track for the first time with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. To close the 65-year gap since its last race outing in Formula 1, Maserati MSG Racing will be represented by Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther.

If you’ve been watching Formula E for a while, both of those names will be familiar to you. Mortara has been with Maserati in its previous form, Venturi, since the 2017-18 season. With the team, he’s scored six wins and was a title contender for much of the past two seasons. While the transition to Maserati has come with a significant amount of personnel changes, Mortara is likely to benefit from a deep understanding of the way the team functions.

Günther has competed in Formula E with three different teams in the past four years, scoring three wins during that time. While he hasn’t competed for a Formula E Championship, he’ll be bringing with him a different skill: Two of those three teams he competed with were factory teams (BMW and Nissan). He’s experienced what it’s like to represent an automaker’s racing program, making him an excellent fit to guide Maserati back into active competition.

As we head into the Gen3 era with brand-new cars and different styles of racing, it’s difficult to predict just how Maserati will fare until cars hit the track for the season’s first race in Mexico City. However, with two skilled drivers at the helm of a team run by James Rossiter, it wouldn’t be excessive to have high expectations.

Maserati’s driver announcement also serves as one last piece of the 2023 Formula E driver lineup puzzle. Only McLaren has yet to announce who will be competing for it next year.