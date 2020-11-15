Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Environment & Climate

Dutch Students Make A Car Completely Out Of Recycled Materials

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:recycling
recyclingbuildselectric cars
2
Save
Gif: TU/ecomotive

Using recycled materials to build cars has been all the rage lately in the automotive world—but most of those automakers note that their ideas are firmly in the realm of the concept or prototype. Yes, we can use recycled material to craft a car... but we don’t have to. Not yet. So, a group of Dutch students at the Technical University of Eindhoven set out to show that it’s totally possible.

Advertisement

Named Luca, the bright yellow electric car is fully functional and is made entirely out of waste products, “including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage,” Reuters reports.

This isn’t the first time the Technical University has made something like this. In 2017, students there created the world’s first bio-structural car, which was also fully electric and made of recycled materials. 

Advertisement

The newer, sportier version was crafted by 22 students over a period of about 18 months. The goal is to prove that it’s fully possible to build a car using materials that started out life with a different purpose, to prove that the things we throw away can have a very fruitful second life as a completely different object.

You can watch another video from the university itself here. That clip shows the interior of the car and the bare-bones interior as the students built their machine.

G/O Media may get a commission
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Use the promo code VVF2B9UZ

Humans create an estimated 2.1 billion tons of waste each year, which is honestly pretty wild. As populations grow, we begin to run out of things to do with those tons of waste, which is what has made recycling such an enticing prospect. The more we re-use materials, the less we have to send to the dump.

No, this car isn’t massively fast (its top speed is 53 mph), nor is it intended to be a perfect example of the kind of recycled vehicle we could see in the future. But if a bunch of students can turn household garbage into a fully functional machine, then it’s high time for automakers to step up and see how to improve the process.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Harley-Davidson Is Done With Factory-Backed Racing

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Probably Going To Permanently Change The Way We Relate To Cars

Canadian Sniper Kills ISIS Target From A Record Two Miles Away

DISCUSSION

Skyfire77

That’s nice. Can they do it while meeting safety regs? I have a feeling the answer is 'Nee'.