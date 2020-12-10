Ducati's Pretty And Pretty Expensive E-Bikes Are Coming To The US

Ducati TK-01RR Photo : Ducati

Soon, you’ll be able to buy a Ducati e-bike in the United States. Yesterday (Dec. 9), the company announced plans to bring three models over from Europe: E-Scrambler, MIG-S and TK-01RR. The E-Scrambler is intended for street use, while the MIG-S and TK-01RR are mountain bikes.



Advertisement

The bikes, which are built by an Italian company called Thok that is licensing the Ducati name, according to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, will vary greatly in price. In true Ducati fashion, though, none of them are cheap.

The E-Scrambler, designed for urban journeys, will be the least expensive of the bunch starting at $3,995. Powered by a Shimano Steps E7000 motor, the E-Scrambler can supply 250 W of power and 60 Nm of torque. It also packs a 504 Wh battery, though Ducati doesn’t supply a figure for range or charging time on its website.

Advertisement

Ducati E-Scrambler Photo : Ducati

For reference, Harley-Davidson’s recently launched, trekking-minded Serial 1 e-bikes start at $3,399 but climb all the way up to $4,999 if you opt for the top-of-the-line Rush/Cty Speed model. Most of Harley’s e-bikes produce 250 W of power like the E-Scrambler, but start with slightly larger batteries at the low end, at 529 Wh.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

From the E-Scrambler we move up to the MIG-S, a performance-minded mountain bike with a more powerful Shimano Steps E8000 motor delivering 70 Nm of torque and a larger battery pack of 630 Wh. The MIG-S offers 150mm of suspension travel in front and 140mm in back, thanks to a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, Fox Float TPS rear shock and four-caliper Sram Guide T brakes. It’ll start at $5,295.

At the top of the range is the TK-01RR, an enduro powered by Shimano’s EP8 motor that is lighter than those in the other two models but produces the most torque, at 85 Nm. According to Ducati, that translates to 400 percent maximum pedal assist — a very healthy jolt of help for climbing those steep grades.

Advertisement

The TK-01RR incorporates an Öhlins fork and rear shocks with 180 mm of travel in the front and 170 mm at the rear; it also rides on Pirelli Scorpion S tires specifically designed for electric mountain bikes, and power is transferred via a 12-speed drivetrain. At $7,995, the TK-01RR certainly isn’t cheap, though at least it’s distinguished by a sporty Ducati Corse livery. Unlike the E-Scrambler and MIG-S, however, this one won’t be available to buy until February.

There are 24 Ducati dealers in the U.S. that will sell these bikes; you can find one in your area on the manufacturer’s website.