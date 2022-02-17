Ducati’s XDiavel has always been a somewhat enigmatic machine. With muscular motorcycle stance and sporty demeanor, the standard Diavel is an absolute joy to ride, but with the XDiavel’s forward controls, it becomes something known only to itself. Ducati is trying to capture an upmarket client that wants the badassery of an American cruiser, but with a more refined palate.

The new XDiavel Nera takes that to the nth degree, adding the finest of artisinal leathers in the Poltrona Frau seat and a black-on-black livery to the already high-end XDiavel S. The price for this finery for your hindquarters? $4,200. Ooof.

Poltrona Frau calls this special hand-crafted soft natural leather “Pelle Frau”. That ultra-crazy leather is said to have undergone a special tanning process that helps it to breath better , and adds extra stain and rub resistance. There are five different choices of color for the leather: Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento Grey, India Orange, and Selva Green. A laser-cut X pattern has also been cut into the leather, which is kinda neat. I might prefer it without that, honestly.

As with all XDiavel models, the Nera will be powered by the same 152 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of torque 1262cc V twin. The riding dynamics will be the same as any other XDiavel. The chassis, suspension, wheels, tires, and everything else will carry over from the XDiavel S to the Nera. As said above, literally all you get for your extra money is special leather and a black paint job. Well, and the exclusivity. You’ll still look pretty cool on an XDiavel, but you’ll know that nobody else on your block has your blue leather seat or whatever.

I think if I were in the market for a new Diavel, I’d probably just get the standard mid-controls Diavel 1260S for $24,195 rather than this. But if you’re game, Ducati will get you this one for an extra few thousand.

