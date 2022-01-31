They say that you can see the future of the motorcycle industry by looking at the recent past of the automotive industry. That’s usually true of technology like direct fuel injection, electrification, or advanced rider aids. In this case, however, Ducati is following Porsche’s example in launching a new factory customization program to build customers the exclusive bike of their dreams. Porsche calls it Sunderwunsch or Special Wishes program , Ducati calls it Unica.

Advertisement

Centro Stile Ducati will collaborate directly with the company’s designers and technicians to assemble unique motorcycles with customer input. Obviously the company isn’t going to build custom frames or install special engines, but it will give your bike special paint, seat material, and more. That’s pretty cool. Ducati says it will install “ precious materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories” through the Unica program. If you’re looking for a custom bike, but still want to keep it factory original, this is pretty much your only option.

Each Ducati Unica bike is delivered with a “certificate of uniqueness” which reassures the owner that Ducati will never again build a bike like theirs. Each stage of the bike build will also be documented from the first sketch to the finished product. You even get a special delivery ceremony when the bike is all done to your specs.

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world. An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile. The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride.”

I really like Ducatis, but I’ve never been partial to the company’s insistence on offering its bikes in only red or grey, so this is a good opportunity to get your bike in a bright color. Personally, I’d love to get a Hypermotard in bright pink or teal or something. If you’re going to buy a bike that doesn’t take itself too seriously, why not take it a step further?

Advertisement

Ducati won’t be able to build many of these Unica bikes per year, so they will be “extremely limited” and only requests “in line with the values of the brand” will even be considered. Ducati doesn’t mention anything about cost, but all of this reads to me as being extremely expensive. You could probably buy the bike and get it painted however you want for a fraction of the money, but if you want it factory assembled, you’re just going to have to spend the money.