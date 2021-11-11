Continuing Ducati’s season of giving us new models, a pair of new Streetfighter models dropped from the new bike tree on Thursday. At the bottom of the range is the $16,995 Panigale V2, and now at the very top of the nameplate is the new carbon-wheels and 208 hors epower Streetfighter V4 SP which will run you $35,500. One of these seems like a bargain. Let’s dig deeper to find out which.

Advertisement

If Ducati’s legendary Monster isn’t aggressive enough for you, then you might want to step up to the Streetfighter V2. While it weighs some 26 pounds more than the Monster (392 pounds vs 366) , the V2 makes a whopping 3 9 horsepower more to make up for it with an even 150 horses and 75 lb-ft of torque on tap . Considering this is the entry to the Streetfighter lineup, it’s pretty damn strong already.

Basically the same bike underneath as the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 just does away with the plastic fairings, but somehow still weighs a few pounds more. The Streetfighter does get a more aggressive final drive to increase low-end torque, however, and there are softer and more street-friendly brake pads. It’s obvious that the Panigale V2 would be faster on track, but we both know you’re never going to take your bike to the track anyway, so why not get the Streetfighter instead?



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

If the four-cylinder Streetfighter V4 wasn’t fast enough for you, however, there is now a SP model at the top of the lineup to get your blood pumping. With carbon fiber wheels and a few other lightweight cues, it drops some 6 pounds from the standard V4 S. The SP also gets a set of Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 dampers that automatically adjust to your riding style. The rest of the package is pretty much design stuff with monoposto seating, a “winter testing” livery, and revised rear mud guard , but you do get custom CNC adjustable foot pegs, an SBK dry clutch, larger Brembo Stylema R fron t calipers, a carbon front guard, and a lithium battery.

Advertisement

The V4 SP’s engine is the same exact 1103 cc mill as found in the V4 S, meaning it pumps out 208 horsepower and 90 ft-lb of torque. There isn’t much to explain the bike’s $10,000 price premium over the standard S, as it’s just six point six pounds lighter and looks slightly different. If you really absolutely have to have the best in track performance, you’re probably buying a Panigale anyway, aren’t y0u? So who is this for?

In any case, both bikes should show up in dealer showrooms around February of next year, so if you want one you should probably place your order now.